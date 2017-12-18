Raiders' Derek Carr: Loses game on costly fumble

Carr completed 21 of 38 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns while rushing four times for 47 yards and a fumble during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Not regarded as a mobile quarterback, Carr set a career high in single-game rushing yards Sunday and more than tripled the rushing total he carried into Week 15 (15 yards on 14 carries). On the other hand, his fumble through the end zone in the game's waning seconds effectively lost Oakland the game, and he was erratic with his throws, finishing with a season-low 55 percent completion rate. After starting the season with a respectable 65.2 clip through Week 10, Carr has dipped to 60.1 percent over his last five outings while dealing with injuries and suspensions to his top two receivers, Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper (ankle). However, sheer volume has nearly made up for this dip in accuracy. In his first eight games, Carr averaged 33.8 passes for 244.3 yards, 1.6 touchdowns and 0.9 interceptions. In those five games since, he's averaged 37.6 passes for 231.8 passing yards, 1.4 touchdowns and 0.6 interceptions per game. He'll now travel to Philadelphia in Week 16 to challenge the Eagles' third-ranked pass defense.