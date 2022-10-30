Carr completed 15 of 26 passes for 101 yards and an interception in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Saints.

Carr was without tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) but saw fellow targets Davante Adams and Mack Hollins clear respective injury concerns to suit up. Still, the signal caller struggled mightily, totaling the third-lowest passing yardage of his nine-year career. With Adams gaining merely three yards through the air, both he and Carr will strive for significant bounce backs in Week 9 versus the Jaguars.