Carr completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 112 yards and one touchdown, adding six rushes for 41 yards during Sunday's 16-6 win against the Browns.

Carr was held to one or fewer passing touchdowns for the first time since Week 1, but he has Las Vegas situated at 4-3 with a second win over the team's past three contests. The 29-year-old has struggled with fumbles thus far in 2020 (four lost), but a key reason the Raiders are winning is that Carr has been limited his interceptions. The three-time Pro Bowler has thrown to a sterling 14:2 TD:INT this season while completing an uber-efficient 71.1 percent of his passes. A Week 9 AFC West matchup against the last-place Chargers provides potential for Carr to enjoy a solid statistical performance, after Los Angeles surrendered three fourth-quarter TD passes to the Broncos on Sunday.