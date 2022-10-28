Carr (back) was a full practice participant Friday for the second straight day and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Though Carr's back injury won't affect his availability, his fantasy outlook for this week is somewhat muddled while the Raiders currently list three key pass catchers (Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Mack Hollins) as questionable for the contest. Waller (hamstring) and Hollins (heel) were limited practice participants Wednesday through Friday, while Adams managed only one limited session Friday after sitting out the first two practices due to an illness. The status of Adams in particular may bear watching for those considering Carr in lineups, as Adams' potential absence could prompt the Raiders to lean more heavily on the Josh Jacobs-led ground attack.