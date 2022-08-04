Carr is among the Raiders' key players who figure to play sparingly, if at all, in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

With the Raiders slated to play three more preseason games after the Hall of Fame game, it seems likely that the team will take it easy on a number of the team's key cogs versus Jacksonville. With that in mind, look for Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens to see their share of QB snaps Thursday, with rookie Chase Garbers a candidate to mix in.