Carr sat out Thursday's Hall of Fame Game win against the Jaguars, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

As did a number of Carr's top options in the passing attack, namely wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller (undisclosed). In particular, the waiting game for the first Carr-Adams connection since 2013 at Fresno State will have to wait until Sunday, Aug. 14 versus the Vikings, at the earliest.