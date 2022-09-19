Carr completed 24 of 39 pass attempts for 251 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona on Sunday.

Carr could have done better against this vulnerable pass defense, but disappointing or not the box score should be fine for most fantasy investors. The problem is Carr's Week 3 matchup with the Titans might feature a more fundamentally sound defense, and if Carr can't tighten things up he might find that a challenging matchup. The good news is the Raiders improved their pass blocking a bit in Week 2, allowing just five hits and one sack to Carr.