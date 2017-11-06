Raiders' Derek Carr: Nets 300 passing yards

Carr completed 21 of 30 passes for 300 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Dolphins.

Despite multiple drops from his receiving corps, Carr played a solid game by repeatedly converting third-and-long scenarios when his team seemed stalled. While his final stat line was arguably saved by a 44-yard touchdown heave to Johnny Holton late in the first half, Carr nonetheless has reached the 300-yard passing threshold in each of his past three games after missing that mark in each of his first five. Fantasy owners would certainly like to see more scoring strikes from the fourth-year quarterback, though. Fortunately, Carr will have a chance to qualm that concern after the Raiders' Week 10 bye when Oakland hosts a New England defense that's allowed the second-most passing touchdowns in the league entering Week 9.