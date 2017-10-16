Raiders' Derek Carr: Not blaming back injury

Carr said his back injury didn't affect the Raiders' game plan in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers, Scott Bair of NBCSports Bay Area reports. "It had nothing to do with my back," Carr said. "They play really soft zone coverage. That's what (Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley) does. He tries to create pressure and hide some things. Usually, when they play soft, you have to take those."

Carr completed 21 of 30 passes, but for only 171 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He did have gains of 31 and 19 yards -- both to Amari Cooper -- wiped out by penalties, but Carr's only official completion of more than 15 yards was a 23-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Michael Crabtree. While the Raiders figure to be a bit more aggressive against the Chiefs on Thursday, the team's offensive problems don't seem to be as simple as not attempting enough passes downfield. Cooper's nightmare season is the obvious issue, but the team also hasn't gotten much from Marshawn Lynch, who's averaging 3.7 yards per carry and has yet to break off a run of more than 15 yards. Carr may have to put the team on his (injured) back in order to end the four-game losing streak Thursday.