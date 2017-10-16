Raiders' Derek Carr: Not blaming back injury
Carr said his back injury didn't affect the Raiders' game plan in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers, Scott Bair of NBCSports Bay Area reports. "It had nothing to do with my back," Carr said. "They play really soft zone coverage. That's what (Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley) does. He tries to create pressure and hide some things. Usually, when they play soft, you have to take those."
Carr completed 21 of 30 passes, but for only 171 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He did have gains of 31 and 19 yards -- both to Amari Cooper -- wiped out by penalties, but Carr's only official completion of more than 15 yards was a 23-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Michael Crabtree. While the Raiders figure to be a bit more aggressive against the Chiefs on Thursday, the team's offensive problems don't seem to be as simple as not attempting enough passes downfield. Cooper's nightmare season is the obvious issue, but the team also hasn't gotten much from Marshawn Lynch, who's averaging 3.7 yards per carry and has yet to break off a run of more than 15 yards. Carr may have to put the team on his (injured) back in order to end the four-game losing streak Thursday.
More News
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...