Raiders' Derek Carr: Not dressed for Saturday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carr and many other Raiders starters aren't in uniform for Saturday's preseason game against Miami, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Carr and Davante Adams are among the players not in uniform, sitting out for a third straight week.
