Raiders' Derek Carr: Not listed on injury report
Carr (arm) wasn't listed on the Wednesday injury report for Sunday's game against Indianapolis, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
A bye week gave Carr plenty of time to recover from a minor injury to his left arm. He's now getting acclimated to an Oakland offense without Amari Cooper, who was traded to Dallas on Monday. Carr's top remaining targets are Jared Cook, Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant, Jalen Richard and Seth Roberts (concussion).
More News
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Calls injury 'just a little bruise'•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Shut down in London Game•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Injures left shoulder Sunday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Kept from end zone until garbage time•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws four TD passes Sunday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Commits two turnovers in loss to Dolphins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...