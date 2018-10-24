Raiders' Derek Carr: Not listed on injury report

Carr (arm) wasn't listed on the Wednesday injury report for Sunday's game against Indianapolis, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

A bye week gave Carr plenty of time to recover from a minor injury to his left arm. He's now getting acclimated to an Oakland offense without Amari Cooper, who was traded to Dallas on Monday. Carr's top remaining targets are Jared Cook, Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant, Jalen Richard and Seth Roberts (concussion).

