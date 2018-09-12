Raiders' Derek Carr: Not listed on injury report
Carr (general soreness) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Coach Jon Gruden mentioned that Carr felt sore after Monday's 33-13 loss to the Rams, but it was probably just the normal bumps and bruises of the territory. The Raiders will have another tricky matchup this weekend when they travel to Denver, facing a defense that had six sacks and three takeaways against the Seahawks in Week 1.
