Raiders' Derek Carr: Not suiting up Saturday

Carr isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Coach Jon Gruden will hold off on introducing his No. 1 quarterback to his sixth exhibition season. When Carr eventually takes the field, he'll have a new lead back in 2019 first-round selection Josh Jacobs. On the other side of the coin, the Antonio Brown saga may still be brewing, which could leave Carr to operate without the Raiders' biggest offseason acquisition.