Carr (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday night's game against the Dolphins after practicing fully Wednesday and Thursday.

While that suggests Carr is good to go this weekend, Vic Tafur of The Athletic notes that a decision on who will start at QB for the Raiders has yet to be revealed by coach Jon Gruden, who is "optimistic" that Carr will be ready Saturday but isn't "going to let the cat out of the bag...both (Carr and Marcus Mariota) have prepared to play."