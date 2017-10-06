Raiders' Derek Carr: Officially listed as questionable for Week 5

Carr (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

It looked like a foregone conclusion that Carr would be held out Sunday after it was announced earlier this week that he suffered a transverse process fracture in his back that would require a 2-to-6-week recovery timetable, but the quarterback's limited participation in practices Wednesday through Friday has apparently left the window open for him to suit up in Week 5. Though it appears Carr is progressing faster than expected, Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio wasn't willing to confirm as much, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area. Further updates on Carr's health should be made available heading into Sunday, but in the event he's sidelined for the first time this season, EJ Manuel would step in as the Raiders' starter under center.