Raiders' Derek Carr: Picked off three times in season opener

Carr completed 29 of 40 passes for 303 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while adding one yard on two carries in Monday's 33-13, Week 1 loss to the Rams.

Carr showed a tremendous rapport with tight end Jared Cook, hitting him nine times for 180 yards. Unfortunately for Oakland, that strong connection was overshadowed by a trio of costly mistakes. Carr's first interception came with his team well in field-goal range and leading 10-7 in the second quarter. His second and third turnovers occurred while down two possessions in the fourth, with the last one getting returned 50 yards to the house by Marcus Peters. A silver lining for Carr is that new coach Jon Gruden allowed him to air the ball out 40 times while Oakland's trio of running backs combined for 20 carries.