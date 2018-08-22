Raiders' Derek Carr: Playing this week

Coach Jon Gruden said Carr and other starters will play into the second quarter of Friday's preseason game against Green Bay, Matt Schneidman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gruden held out most of his key players for the second week of the preseason in a matchup with a Rams team they'll face again in Week 1. Friday's game will be the real opportunity to get a look at the first-team offense, though Gruden doesn't plan to leave Carr in the game beyond halftime. The 27-year-old quarterback completed two of four passes for 11 yards in the preseason opener against Detroit.