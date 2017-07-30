Raiders' Derek Carr: Practices with team Saturday
Carr (leg) practiced with his teammates Saturday for the first time since breaking his fibula in Week 16 of last season, Kyle Martin of the Raiders' official sie reports.
Carr talked to reporters about being back in the huddle with his teammates and his familiarity with Oakland offensive coordinator Todd Downing. That stability on offense, along with a better supporting cast in 2017, should enhance last season's seventh-ranked scoring and passing offense.
