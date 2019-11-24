Raiders' Derek Carr: Pulled early in blowout loss

Carr completed 15 of 27 passes for 127 yards an interception in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets. He also rushed once for 11 yards prior to being removed in the third quarter.

Carr was removed late in the third quarter with his team trailing 34-3, as coach Jon Gruden didn't see any point in leaving the starting quarterback in. Carr's interception two drives earlier was returned for a touchdown. This dud stunts the momentum Carr had built up with 285-plus yards in four of the previous five games, along with a 9:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio over those five games. There's no time to dwell on this performance, with the Raiders set to travel to Kansas City in Week 13 to face a Chiefs team that holds a one-game lead over Oakland atop the AFC West.