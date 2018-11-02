Raiders' Derek Carr: Pulled in Week 9 blowout loss

Carr completed 16 of 22 passes for 171 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Raiders' 34-3 loss to the 49ers on Thursday. He also rushed three times for five yards before being pulled early in the fourth quarter.

Carr's final line wasn't necessarily bad from a statistical standpoint, but he simply couldn't get his team into the end zone. The fifth-year pro also took six sacks and failed to eclipse 200 yards for the second time in the last three games. Carr has impressively completed more than 70.0 percent of his passes in four consecutive contests, but the accomplishment doesn't add up to much from a team perspective considering the Raiders have lost all of those games. Carr will look to generate much better production during a divisional showdown against the Chargers in Week 10.