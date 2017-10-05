Play

Raiders' Derek Carr: Puts in a limited practice

Carr (back) was officially listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

While that's a promising development for the QB, who suffered a transverse process fracture in his back in Week 4, it's assumed that Carr is in line miss Sunday's game against the Ravens, at a minimum. EJ Manuel is thus on track to draw the start at QB for the Raiders this weekend.

