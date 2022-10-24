Carr completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans.

He also lost a yard on three carries. While the Raiders posted a season high in points, most of the damage came from Josh Jacobs (three touchdowns) and the defense (a 73-yard interception return for a TD by Duron Harmon), leaving Carr with little to do other than be a game manager. It's only the second time in six games he hasn't tossed multiple TDs, but Carr might need to be a little more productive in what could be a wild Week 8 clash with the Saints.