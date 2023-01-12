The Raiders intend to evaluate the trade market for Carr, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Carr, who signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract with Las Vegas last April, stepped away from the team back in December after the decision to move forward with Jarrett Stidham for the final stretch of the 2022 season. Rapoport notes that Carr's contract carries a no-trade clause, which would give him a significant say in any possible destination if he and the Raiders do decide to mutually part ways this offseason. The fact that the team has begun to explore a trade market for Carr could point in that direction.
