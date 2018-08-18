Raiders' Derek Carr: Resting Saturday
Carr will not play in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Rams for rest purposes, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The Raiders are schedule to open the season against the Rams, so it perplexed coach Jon Gruden when they also showed up on their preseason schedule. As a result, he has opted to rest Carr and several other starters in an execution of gamesmanship. The quarterback will likely see some action in the team's third exhibition game next week versus the Packers.
