Carr (groin) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

Just under a week after suffering what was believed to be a significant groin injury in Las Vegas' 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers, Carr's ability to take every rep in practice is a surprising development, but a welcome one for the playoff-hopeful Raiders. Assuming he experiences no setbacks at Thursday's workout, Carr looks like he'll be in the clear to start Saturday against the Dolphins. Marcus Mariota would be the next man up at quarterback if the Raiders have any reservations about using Carr in Week 16.

