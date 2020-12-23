Carr (groin) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Just under a week after suffering what was believed to be a significant groin injury in Las Vegas' 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers, Carr's ability to take every rep in practice is a surprising development, but a welcome one for the playoff-hopeful Raiders. Assuming he experiences no setbacks at Thursday's workout, Carr looks like he'll be in the clear to start Saturday against the Dolphins. Marcus Mariota would be the next man up at quarterback if the Raiders have any reservations about using Carr in Week 16.
More News
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Begins week with limited practice•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Looking unlikely for Week 16•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Injury significant, but not tear•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Won't return Thursday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Limps off Thursday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Accounts for three TDs vs. Colts•