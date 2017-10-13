Raiders' Derek Carr: Returning Sunday

Carr (back) isn't listed on the Raiders' injury report Friday, meaning he'll return to action Sunday against the Chargers, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The Raiders were likely convinced by Carr's ability to finish every rep Friday, as he was a full practice participant, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. Carr has thus fulfilled head coach Jack Del Rio's expectation for a return in Week 6, when he'll face the Chargers' fourth-ranked pass defense.