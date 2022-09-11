Carr completed 22-of-37 pass attempts for 295 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions against the Chargers on Sunday.

The Chargers defense clobbered Carr all day, sacking him six times and hitting him nine times even though the Raiders weren't really attacking all that far downfield. Carr was perhaps overly dependent on Davante Adams, who claimed 17 of Carr's 35 targeted passes, and second-leading pass catcher Darren Waller (four catches for 79 yards on six targets) didn't do anything until garbage time in the fourth quarter. Carr and the Raiders need to get it together, and hopefully they'll do that against a reeling Arizona squad in Week 2.