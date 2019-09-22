Raiders' Derek Carr: Sacked four times by Vikings
Carr completed 27 of 34 pass attempts for 242 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 34-14 road loss to the Vikings.
The 28-year-old Bakersfield, CA native eclipsed 240 passing yards in Week 3 against Minnesota, after being held under the 200-yard mark and being intercepted twice last week by the Chiefs secondary. What's also encouraging for Carr is the fact that he threw multiple passing touchdowns for the first time since Week 14 of last season, despite facing a Vikings secondary that sports two former All-Pros in Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes. Upcoming next is a matchup against an Indianapolis defense that gave up three passing touchdowns and north of 300 yards to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in Week 3.
