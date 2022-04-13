Carr agreed Wednesday with the Raiders on a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Raiders now have both Carr and new top wideout Davante Adams locked in for the foreseeable future. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Carr's extension also includes a no-trade clause. The deal gives Las Vegas some long-term stability on offense, which features an aerial attack anchored by Carr and top targets Adams and Darren Waller, who is under contract through 2023. The team's willingness to both commit to Carr and build around him could provide fantasy managers -- especially those in multi-QB formats -- with more optimism about the 31-year-old signal-caller's outlook.