Raiders' Derek Carr: Shut down in London Game

Carr completed 23-of-31 passes for 142 yards, adding four rushes for 31 yards in a 27-3 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Carr's pattern of inconsistent play persists, as his two lost fumbles against Seattle provide him with seven turnovers over the past four weeks, with 10 total giveaways on the year. A large contributor to Carr's 18.5 point-per game (standard scoring) output over the past four games is his passing yardage, as he came into Week 6 averaging 328.2 yards per game through the air. Oakland stumbles into the bye week licking its wounds after a 1-5 start, but Carr has top-10 upside returning in Week 8 against a Colts' secondary that ranks 28th in the NFL with 283 passing yards allowed per game.