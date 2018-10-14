Raiders' Derek Carr: Shut down in London Game
Carr completed 23-of-31 passes for 142 yards, adding four rushes for 31 yards in a 27-3 loss to Seattle on Sunday.
Carr's pattern of inconsistent play persists, as his two lost fumbles against Seattle provide him with seven turnovers over the past four weeks, with 10 total giveaways on the year. A large contributor to Carr's 18.5 point-per game (standard scoring) output over the past four games is his passing yardage, as he came into Week 6 averaging 328.2 yards per game through the air. Oakland stumbles into the bye week licking its wounds after a 1-5 start, but Carr has top-10 upside returning in Week 8 against a Colts' secondary that ranks 28th in the NFL with 283 passing yards allowed per game.
More News
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Injures left shoulder Sunday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Kept from end zone until garbage time•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws four TD passes Sunday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Commits two turnovers in loss to Dolphins•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Highly efficient in loss•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Not listed on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...