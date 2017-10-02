Raiders' Derek Carr: Sidelined 2-to-6 weeks

Head coach Jack Del Rio said Monday that Carr has a fracture in his back and will miss 2-to-6 weeks, Vic Tafur of The Athletic San Francisco reports.

In the aftermath of Sunday's 16-10 defeat at Denver, Del Rio relayed Carr was dealing with back spasms, but the quarterback himself said he was dealing with a significant amount of pain. With the diagnosis of a transverse process fracture, Carr has been ruled out for Sunday's outing against the Ravens, at least. While he'll seemingly be a week-to-week prospect thereafter, the Raiders will turn to EJ Manuel to direct the offense in the meantime.