Raiders' Derek Carr: Solid, mistake-free in win

Carr completed 21 of 31 passes for 218 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Raiders' 26-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday. He also rushed once for four yards.

Carr did an exemplary job managing the game, and he recorded a touchdown pass for the fourth straight game when he connected on a nine-yard toss to Alec Ingold as the first half wound down. He then helped lead a pivotal and game-winning 10-play, 75-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that culminated in an 18-yard Josh Jacobs touchdown run. Carr has three consecutive interception-free efforts, and he'll look to keep that streak alive in a Week 11 tilt against the Bengals a week from Sunday.