Raiders' Derek Carr: Solid, mistake-free in win
Carr completed 21 of 31 passes for 218 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Raiders' 26-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday. He also rushed once for four yards.
Carr did an exemplary job managing the game, and he recorded a touchdown pass for the fourth straight game when he connected on a nine-yard toss to Alec Ingold as the first half wound down. He then helped lead a pivotal and game-winning 10-play, 75-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that culminated in an 18-yard Josh Jacobs touchdown run. Carr has three consecutive interception-free efforts, and he'll look to keep that streak alive in a Week 11 tilt against the Bengals a week from Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...