Carr completed 22 of 31 passes for 347 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Raiders' 40-32 win over the Chiefs on Sunday. He also rushed for one yard on four carries.

Carr authored what is arguably the season's biggest upset thus far, as he played one of his best games yet in his two-plus seasons under the tutelage of coach Jon Gruden. The veteran signal-caller displayed excellent command of the offense while connecting with 10 different pass catchers on the afternoon. HIs three touchdown passes went to Nelson Agholor (59 yards ), Darren Waller (five yards) and the returning Henry Ruggs (72 yards) while leading a trio of double-digit play drives. Carr appears to truly hitting his stride as the season enters its second month, as he now has back-to-back 300-yard performances and boasts a sparkling 11:1 TD:INT heading into a Week 7 home interconference showdown against the Buccaneers following a Week 6 bye.