Carr will step away from the Raiders for the remainder of the regular season in order to avoid being a distraction to the team, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

Per Rapoport, the QB, who will be replaced as the Raiders' starter by Jarrett Stidham, is not slated to participate in practice and his absence will be listed as "not injury related." With Carr slated to be inactive for Las Vegas' final two regular season contests, Chase Garbers is in line to be elevated from the team's practice squad to back up Stidham.