Carr completed 23 of 31 pass attempts for 275 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 35-31 loss to Kansas City.

Carr resumed his early-season success after a rough three-week stretch that saw the signal caller average just 143.3 yards per game and a mediocre mark of 6.0 yards per attempt. The seven-year pro has shown that he still can play above league average when the game script asks him to make plays down the field. There is a pretty clear pattern of identifying when Carr will provide the volume necessary to be a relevant asset in fantasy. Two of the three games during his recent skid came against teams that control the ball with a run-heavy gameplan (Cleveland and Denver), and he failed to top 30 pass attempts in all three contests. If we exclude those low-usage games, Carr has eclipsed the 30-attempt mark in every other contest, almost all of which have come against teams with high-octane passing attacks. Next week's opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, would fall into the latter category, which bodes well for Carr's fantasy outlook in Week 12.