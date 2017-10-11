Raiders' Derek Carr: Still limited at practice
Carr (back) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Per Jack Wang of the LA Daily News, Carr said Wednesday that he expects to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers -- which jibes with what coach Jack Del Rio said Monday. The quarterback even suggested that he might've played in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Ravens if it were his decision, hinting that the Oakland coaches and/or medical stuff didn't give him clearance. While Carr's optimism is a good sign, there will still be doubt surrounding his Week 6 availability if he doesn't log a full practice by the end of the week. He was a limited practice participant all last week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report. Of course, a quick return likely would put him at greater risk of aggravating the transverse process fracture in his back.
More News
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Likely to return Week 6•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Inactive Sunday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Unlikely to play against Baltimore•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Officially listed as questionable for Week 5•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Could return next week•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Puts in a limited practice•
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...