Raiders' Derek Carr: Still limited at practice

Carr (back) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Per Jack Wang of the LA Daily News, Carr said Wednesday that he expects to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers -- which jibes with what coach Jack Del Rio said Monday. The quarterback even suggested that he might've played in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Ravens if it were his decision, hinting that the Oakland coaches and/or medical stuff didn't give him clearance. While Carr's optimism is a good sign, there will still be doubt surrounding his Week 6 availability if he doesn't log a full practice by the end of the week. He was a limited practice participant all last week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report. Of course, a quick return likely would put him at greater risk of aggravating the transverse process fracture in his back.