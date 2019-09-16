Raiders' Derek Carr: Struggles against Chiefs

Carr completed 23 of 38 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown while getting picked off twice in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.

He also ran the ball twice for 18 yards. The performance was a far cry from Carr's efficient numbers against Denver in the opener, and represented a reversal of expectations given the reputations of the respective secondaries he was facing. Carr will face a tough test in Week 3 when the Raiders head to Minnesota.