Raiders' Derek Carr: Struggles in loss

Carr completed 28 of 49 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Patriots. He also threw an interception.

Given what was ostensibly a good matchup for the Raiders' passing attack, Carr failed to extend his three-game streak of over 300 passing yards. He did, however, throw an interception in his third straight game. It has been an inconsistent season for the fourth-year veteran, and he has a very tough test ahead versus Denver at home in Week 12.