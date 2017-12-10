Raiders' Derek Carr: Struggles in Week 14 loss

Carr completed 24 of 41 pass attempts for 211 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs. He also threw two interceptions and took three sacks.

Carr failed to take advantage of Kansas City's vulnerable pass defense as the fourth-year quarterback averaged just 5.1 yards per attempt and struggled with his accuracy. The Raiders were without starting wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle) for a majority of the game, leading to a season-high 13 targets for Michael Crabtree as he hauled in seven passes. Playing from behind throughout the entire contest, Oakland rushed just 11 times while Carr was asked to handle much of the load on offense. Other than a 29-yard touchdown strike to tight end Jared Cook during garbage time in the fourth quarter, Carr would probably like to forget about this performance heading into his Week 15 matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday night.