Raiders' Derek Carr: Supported by Mariota
New teammate Marcus Mariota said Tuesday that Carr will remain the Raiders' starting quarterback, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mariota became the NFL's highest-paid backup quarterback after inking a two-year, $17.6 million contract with $7.5 million guaranteed in free agency, a deal that sparked rumors about a potential job battle. It's worth noting that Carr has a much larger contract, one that would allow the Raiders to clear out as much as $16.1 million in cap space if he's traded or released this offseason, per OverTheCap.com. The 28-year-old may find himself looking over his shoulder if he struggles early in the season, but it doesn't sound like this will be a competition for the Week 1 starting job.
