Raiders' Derek Carr: Sustains back injury
Carr is questionable to return to Sunday's contest at Denver due to a back injury, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
With five minutes remaining in the third quarter, Carr was wrangled to the ground by his neck by Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris for a four-yard loss. Carr remained on the turf for some time before heading slowly to the sideline and eventually to the locker room. Due to the nature of the injury, the Raiders are unlikely to risk sending their franchise quarterback back into the game, which gives the keys to the offense to EJ Manuel. If Carr's health isn't clarified afterward, the organization is sure to touch on it early in the week.
