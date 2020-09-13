Carr completed 22 of his 30 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown in Week 1 against Carolina.

Carr just missed a long touchdown when he found Henry Ruggs wide open down the field for a 45-yard gain that ended one yard shy of the end zone in the first quarter. He delivered another beautiful pass for a 23-yard score to Nelson Agholor just before halftime. While Carr took advantage of a weak defense, he looked willing to push the ball down the field -- something his critics often claim he fails to do. He'll look to follow up this performance in a more difficult matchup against the Saints in Week 2.