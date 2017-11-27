Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws for multiple scores Sunday

Carr completed 18 of 24 pass attempts for 253 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 21-14 defeat of the Broncos. He also lost three yards on three rushing attempts as well as a fumble.

It was Carr's first multi-touchdown game since Week 7 versus Kansas City, which was also his last game without an interception. He completed the Raiders' first drive of the second quarter with a nine-yard strike to Amari Cooper, and took advantage of a short field in the third to eventually find Jalen Richard for a six-yard score that wound up being the difference in the game. The 26-year-old could be without his top two receiving weapons in a juicy Week 13 matchup versus the Giants if Tim Crabtree gets suspended for fighting and Amari Cooper can't recover from a concussion in time, so fantasy owners will want to stay tuned.