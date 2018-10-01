Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws four TD passes in win over Browns
Carr completed 35 of 58 pass attempts for 437 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Carr thrived in this high-scoring affair, posting his highest totals in terms of yardage, completions and attempts since Week 8 of the 2016 season. He connected with eight different receivers on the day, throwing touchdown passes to top targets Amari Cooper, Jared Cook and Jordy Nelson. Carr has an underwhelming 6:7 TD:INT through four weeks, but he's averaging a whopping 343.3 passing yards per game this season and more importantly helped his team to its first win. He'll look to keep it up next Sunday against a Chargers team that just allowed 27 points to a 49ers unit led by C.J. Beathard.
