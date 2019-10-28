Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws three TD passes
Carr completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Texans.
Although Carr completed just 60 percent of his attempts, he averaged a healthy 9.5 yards per completion with the help of some big plays. He got his team on the board with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow in the first quarter and later added a 46-yard strike to Tyrell Williams, with an eight-yard score from Darren Waller sandwiched in between. Carr has been quite productive in two games since the bye week, totaling 578 passing yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He'll look to keep it rolling in another favorable matchup against the Lions at home next Sunday.
