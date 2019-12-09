Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws two TD passes

Carr completed 25 of 34 pass attempts for 263 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Titans. He also carried twice for 17 yards in the 42-21 loss.

Carr had an excellent first half, leading his team on three touchdown drives to keep pace with Tennessee. He did so in an unconventional fashion, completing touchdown passes to Rico Gafford and Foster Moreau along the way. While he finished with a shiny 73.5 percent completion rate and avoided turning the ball over, he simply wasn't nearly as effective in the second half. Carr bounced back nicely after a poor showing against the Chiefs last week, and he'll look to provide a similar effort next Sunday against the Jaguars.