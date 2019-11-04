Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws two TDs in win over Lions

Carr completed 20 of 31 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Lions.

Carr completed 65 percent of his passes while averaging a healthy 9.3 yards per attempt. He completed a pair of short touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to secure the win for his team, giving him a 7:1 TD:INT over his last three games. Carr is in the midst of his best stretch of the season heading into Thursday's home matchup with the Chargers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories