Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws two TDs in win over Lions

Carr completed 20 of 31 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Lions.

Carr completed 65 percent of his passes while averaging a healthy 9.3 yards per attempt. He completed a pair of short touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to secure the win for his team, giving him a 7:1 TD:INT over his last three games. Carr is in the midst of his best stretch of the season heading into Thursday's home matchup with the Chargers.