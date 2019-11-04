Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws two TDs in win over Lions
Carr completed 20 of 31 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Lions.
Carr completed 65 percent of his passes while averaging a healthy 9.3 yards per attempt. He completed a pair of short touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to secure the win for his team, giving him a 7:1 TD:INT over his last three games. Carr is in the midst of his best stretch of the season heading into Thursday's home matchup with the Chargers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...