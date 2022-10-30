Carr's top pass-catching option Davante Adams (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Also active is wideout Mack Hollins (heel), though Darren Waller (hamstring) won't suit up Sunday. Adams, Hollins and Waller all approached the contest listed as questionable, but Carr will at least have his top wide receivers (including Hunter Renfrow) available versus New Orleans, which bolsters his Week 8 fantasy prospects. Meanwhile, Foster Moreau is slated to see added tight end snaps versus New Orleans in Waller's absence.
