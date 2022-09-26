Carr completed 26 of 44 passes for 303 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Titans.

Carr benefitted from game script and was forced to take to the air 44 times as the Raiders attempted to work back from a multi-score deficit. He spread targets around relatively evenly to his pass catchers, though he showed surprising rapport with Mack Hollins -- highlighted by a nine-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. Carr has at least 250 passing yards and two touchdowns in all three games this season, providing a relatively safe fantasy floor.