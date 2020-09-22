Carr completed 28 of 38 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's 34-24 win over the Saints.

Carr got off to a slow start, but he and the Raiders offense found their rhythm into the second quarter. The signal-caller built up a streak of completions and was particularly impactful on third downs, with both of his first two touchdowns coming then. Carr ultimately upped the ante for his third score, tossing a one-yarder on fourth-and-goal to start the second half and give Las Vegas the lead. That TD went to tight end Darren Waller, who easily paced Las Vegas in all receiving categories, but to his credit, Carr connected with 11 different pass-catchers Monday. Such distribution should have Carr feeling confident ahead of Week 3's trip to New England.